The Foster Polymer Distribution and MedNet Europe partnership will represent Arkema in the EMEA region as of 1 July 2022 in an agreement that includes Arkema’s Pebax MED, Rilsan MED, Rilsamid MED, Rilsan Clear MED and Kynar MED product ranges.

× Expand via Shutterstock Foster/MedNet to distribute medical performance polymers on behalf of Arkema Human heart with Balloon angioplasty. 3d illustration

MedNet has been serving the medical industry since 1990 as a supplier of raw materials and components.

Foster Corporation will continue a longstanding distribution partnership with Arkema by supporting MedNet with an extensive range of compounds based on Arkema’s specialty polyamides.

Francois Ruas, Health and Beauty Global Market Manager, Arkema, said: “We are extremely pleased to establish this relationship with MedNet and Foster. This distribution partnership expands our reach and expertise in the medical market and will help to grow our business in EMEA, with our advanced bio-circular (ABC) Rilsan MED polyamide 11 and our flagship Pebax MED elastomers.”

Matthias Heinz, Managing Director, MedNet, added: “Building on our steady and successful collaboration with Foster Corporation for many years, we look forward to deepening relationships and expanding sales activities for medical resins by partnering with Arkema … [W]e are well positioned to support the success of all parties involved and provide the best possible service to our customers.”

Larry Johnson, President, Foster Distribution, said: “Foster and Arkema have had a long and successful relationship regards the marketing and distribution of Arkema’s medical grade products into critical medical applications in North America and Asia. Now, the reach of this partnership will extend to EMEA thanks to the incorporation of our longstanding partner MedNet, whose experience in the healthcare market is unmatched … [T]he Foster/MedNet partnership will work together diligently to ensure an efficient transition and provide unmatched customer service.”