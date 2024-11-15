BPF's 'Equipment Effectiveness' guide

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has released an Equipment Effectiveness guide, which aims to help the UK plastics industry compete within the global market.

× Expand BPF

The Equipment Effectiveness technical guidance explores the value plastics manufacturers can gain by optimising production processes on equipment, focusing on injection moulding. The content was generated through a combination of desk research, workshops and drawing upon industry expertise, with contributions from Engel UK, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK and Jaguar Land Rover.

It covers the importance of having a clear equipment investment and maintenance strategy to increase capacity and reduce plastic waste, with case studies highlighting the potential benefits. These show that adopting a “holistic approach” to productivity can increase output by 20% and can reduce heating energy by 40%, with up to 85% in overall energy savings.

The BPF Productivity Committee was formed to address the critical issues that affect productivity for members of the trade association, while also intending to help the plastics sector achieve a circular economy more quickly. The Equipment Effectiveness guide results from its project called ‘Redefining Productivity’.

Two other documents have been published, examining energy management and product design. These are only available to BPF members. All these guides have a standardised format and are peer-reviewed. Three more will be published in the coming months covering automation, digitalisation and minimising waste.

BPF President and Director at Sumitomo Demag Nigel Flowers states:

These publications are an important resource for companies both large and small to help identify opportunities to improve their productivity, efficiency, sustainability and therefore their profitability. Thank you to all the industry leading companies who contributed by freely giving their time to share best practice. This is just the beginning; more updates will follow.