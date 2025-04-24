Freepoint Eco-Systems moves forward with waste plastic PyOil

Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC (Freepoint) has announced the delivery of its pyrolysis oil (PyOil), that’s made using waste plastic, to Shell USA’s refining facility located in Norco, Louisiana. The company operates a waste plastic upcycling facility in Hebron, Ohio, where it converts 180 million pounds of waste plastic into PyOil each year. The ISCC Plus certified facility is currently undergoing commissioning.

× Expand Freepoint Eco-Systems Freepoint Eco-Systems send delivery to Shell USA’s refining facility located in Norco, Louisiana.

“We are excited to get the first production from our Hebron facility into the market and to help companies and waste collectors upcycle plastic waste into a valuable commodity,” said Jeff McMahon, Managing Director at Freepoint. “By moving PyOil by rail in large quantities, we further increase the carbon benefit of substituting PyOil for traditional feedstocks made from crude oil. Repurposing waste plastic that is otherwise destined for landfills or incinerators at commercial scale is an important step to begin to address the waste plastic problem.”

Laura Chamorro, GM Commercial, Shell Polymers, added, “Successful operation of facilities such as Freepoint's demonstrates commercial scale advanced recycling capabilities, which are essential to expanding the availability of recycled materials and supporting growing demand for Shell's certified circular products.”