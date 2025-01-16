Freudenberg Sealing Technologies announces leadership change

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is starting the new year with a new management team. As of January 1, 2025, the company's management team consists of Dr. Matthias Sckuhr (CEO), Kerstin Borrs (CFO) and Gary VanWambeke (CTO). Under this alignment, the CTO will also assume responsibility for tasks formerly assigned to a COO position.

Dr. Matthias Sckuhr assumes the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on January 1, 2025. Dr. Sckuhr, previously the company's Chief Technology and Chief Operating Officer (CTO/COO), succeeds Claus Möhlenkamp, who moved to the Freudenberg Group's Management Board as Deputy CEO.

Dr. Sckuhr has 28 years of leadership experience with companies in both the automotive and general industry sectors. His career began in 1997 at Freudenberg Research Services and led him through various management positions at Vibracoustic and Nedschroef to Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, where he has served as COO since April 2021. During this time, Dr. Sckuhr has made a significant contribution to the development and implementation of sustainable processes and technologies within the company.

He is succeeded as CTO by Gary VanWambeke, previously Senior Vice President of the Dynamic Sealings Division. VanWambeke has been with Freudenberg since 1997 and acquired deep leadership experience and technical knowledge in various management positions within the company, particularly in the powertrain sector. In his new role, he will drive forward the technological development of Freudenberg Sealing Technologies.

Kerstin Borrs joined Freudenberg Sealing Technologies in January 2024 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and will continue in this role in the same capacity. Her expertise and leadership play a key role in the financial stability and strategic direction of the company. Before joining Freudenberg in 2018, Borrs worked in the consumer goods industry for 25 years, including at Mars, Mondelez (formerly Kraft Foods) and REWE Zentral AG.

"With these changes to the management team, we are ideally positioned to achieve our strategic goals, strengthen our innovative power and achieve sustainable growth even in a difficult economic environment," says Dr. Matthias Sckuhr.