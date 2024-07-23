Fujifilm appoints Tony Lock as head of packaging for UK and Ireland

Key Highlights:

Fujifilm announced that Tony Lock has joined Fujifilm as head of packaging for the UK and Ireland.

With over 30 years of experience in the print and packaging industry, Tony will oversee the expansion and strategic growth of Fujifilm's packaging division in the UK.

The appointment is expected to drive further success, leveraging his expertise to enhance product development and market reach in this crucial sector.

Fujifilm announced that Tony Lock has joined Fujifilm as head of packaging for the UK and Ireland. Tony joins Fujifilm after a distinguished career in the printing sector, where he has held various leadership positions in technical, sales, marketing and general management roles. In recent years, Tony has focused on the packaging industry, making significant contributions and gaining deep insights into the market dynamics. His appointment marks a strategic step for Fujifilm as the company continues to invest in and expand its packaging solutions.

Tony Lock expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating: "I've been in print for over 30 years, and the packaging world is an incredibly exciting part of the industry. Fujifilm's investment in packaging solutions and its vision to lead in this sector are what attracted me to this role. I'm excited to be part of this journey and look forward to contributing to Fujifilm's success in the packaging market."

Fujifilm experienced tremendous success at drupa, showcasing an expanded product lineup and a variety of new products, with those in the packaging sector garnering significant attention. The award-winning Jet Press FP790 emerged as one of the event's key highlights. The appointment of Tony Lock as head of packaging is expected to drive further success, leveraging his expertise to enhance product development and market reach in this crucial sector.

Tony's responsibilities will encompass all parts of the packaging sector, including flexible packaging, folding cartons, and labels. He will work closely with Fujifilm's growing packaging team to drive innovation and help deliver innovative solutions to the market.

Reflecting on his first days at Fujifilm, Tony added: "It's been an exciting start, and I'm eager to engage with our customers and partners. The support and technology at Fujifilm are remarkable, and I'm confident that we can achieve great things together."

Tony will begin engaging with customers in the coming weeks, focusing on strengthening relationships and exploring new opportunities to enhance Fujifilm's presence in the packaging industry.

Andy Kent, general manager at Fujifilm UK Graphic Communications, commented: "Fujifilm's vision is to become a leader in the packaging sector, and Tony's extensive experience and passion for the industry make him the perfect person to lead this journey in the UK and Ireland. We are delighted to welcome Tony to our team and are confident that his expertise will drive our packaging business to new heights."