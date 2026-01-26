Full MBO announced by MGS Technical Plastics

Injection moulding business MGS Technical Plastics has been acquired by its three directors in a full management buyout. Effective 22 January 2026, John Sturgess, who joined the Blackburn-based family firm in 1983, has sold equal shares of the business to Chairperson Neil Garrity, Managing Director Judson Smythe and Commercial Director Mark Preston.

× Expand mgs technical plastics

This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s evolution stated Judson at the announcement to all staff on Friday morning. Operations and the company’s strategic goals will remain unchanged, and MGS’s commitment to customers and community is stronger than ever. “Our focus will continue to be on delivering outstanding products and services to our customers and remain a business beacon for growth that supports our strong heritage and community engagement in the North West,” emphasises Judson.

When John Sturgess joined the business in 1983 there were just four team members. Appointed Managing Director in 1991, John took sole control of the firm. Neil joined the business in 2010, Judson in 2016 and Mark Preston in 2006 for six years, returning to MGS in 2018. In the last few years MGS has accelerated its vision and achieved steady turnover growth, all delivered by a dedicated team of 60+ skilled professionals. This performance is testament to the company’s strategic agility, investments in advanced manufacturing and sustainability and workforce dedication, reports Mark Preston. In mid-2024, the team increased their ownership stake in the business. With this final buyout the three directors now have total ownership of MGS.

“Our growth over recent years is in no small part due to the leadership and vision of Neil, Judson and Mark as I have gradually stepped back from a customer-facing role,” states business founder John Sturgess. “The time now feels right to completely hand over the business to this trio. I feel extremely proud of all that we have accomplished. But the management team now deserves the opportunity to take the business even further forward. I have every confidence that the entire team will continue to deliver the manufacturing excellence which MGS is renowned for.”

This was always part of the succession strategy asserts Judson. “We have a strong legacy to uphold and there will inevitably be new challenges to navigate. But the business is in a strong position. Last year was a phenomenal one for MGS marked by numerous successes, including significant business wins and award recognitions. MGS remains an incredible and sustainable manufacturing business, with a strong team to lead and a rich and diverse mix of clients that we are honoured to support."

The ownership transition deal was supported by Lloyds. Ria Kelsall, relationship director at Lloyds, added: “Over the years MGS has grown into one of the leading manufacturers in its sector and now Judson and his team are already driving the next phase of its development. “It was a pleasure to be able to help them manage this transition, and I’m excited to see how this thriving business will continue to fuel growth across the North West.”

The acquisition of the business was completed on Thursday 22 January 2026.