Gainline invests in ANA Global

Gainline Capital Partners (Gainline) is investing in a leading precision plastic injection-moulded and metal-stamped components manufacturer, ANA Global (ANA). The company’s solutions are primarily used in the medical, automotive, and industrial sectors.

“We saw in Gainline a partner whose values, resources, and strategic guidance make them the right fit to help us accelerate growth, strengthen our culture, and continue delivering exceptional results for our customers,” said ANA Co-founder MD Hoque. Following the investment, Hoque is set to retire as CEO after over 35 years. Hoque will remain a Board Advisor.

Zach Greenspan of Gainline added, “We're thrilled to partner with ANA and build on its legacy as a trusted partner to global OEMs. We see tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth, expand capabilities, and capitalise on the macro nearshoring trend.”

ANA has also appointed a new executive leadership team led by CEO Richard Warren. Warren has 25 years of leadership experience in the medical device and regulated industries. Joining Warren are Rafael Beverido as Chief Financial Officer and Homero Escandón as Chief Operating Officer.

“What impressed us most is ANA's decades-long relationships with blue-chip customers and a culture that prioritises quality and partnership,” said Warren. “We're excited to build upon the strong foundation the ANA team has created, broaden the product set — particularly in engineered plastics and precision metal assemblies — and execute upon a compelling multi-year growth plan as we invest in capacity, automation, and new markets.”

“Rich, Rafael, and Homero bring tremendous experience and a proven track record of scaling businesses,” said Rick Sullivan, Managing Partner at Gainline. “This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for ANA.”