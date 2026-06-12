GCR has announced the appointment of Santiago Sans as its new Managing Director. The move reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation, industrial excellence, and sustainable growth. Sans previously served as Director of Industrial, Innovation & Technology, and will now oversee the Finance, Growth, Industrial, Innovation & Technology, IT, Operations and Human Resources departments.

× Expand GCR GCR appoints Santiago Sans as its new Managing Director

As an industrial engineer with an MBA and a background in business administration and industrial organisation, Sans brings technical expertise in polymers, chemistry, mechanics and automation to the role. Throughout his professional career, Sans has held several executive positions at companies in the plastics sector and has become well known for his leadership in strategic management, industrial operations, engineering, quality, and R&D.

Since joining GCR in 2019, he has played a key role in developing the company’s Innovation & Technology and Industrial divisions. According to the company, his leadership was “instrumental in achieving our current quality standards, enabling access to new markets and applications, and consolidating GCR’s position as a leader in high-value-added solutions within the industry.”

Sans is looking to continue to advance the development of high-quality materials for demanding market segments, helping GCR’s customers incorporate recycled materials and reduce the use of virgin raw materials.

“It is a privilege to take on this new responsibility, supported by an extraordinary team, in a company with such a clear vision for the future. We will continue driving innovation and industrial excellence to deliver sustainable, competitive, and high-value-added solutions that help our customers address the market’s transformation challenges,” said Sans.