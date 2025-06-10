GCS Technologies Inc acquires F&M Tool and Plastic Inc

GSC Technologies, Inc. (GSC) has announced its acquisition of F&M Tool and Plastic Inc. (F&M). Both companies are known manufacturing leaders when it comes to plastic goods in North America. The move is set to fuel GSC’s next phase of growth.

“We are excited to complete the bolt-on acquisition of F&M for the GSC platform,” said Eric Wiklendt, Board Chair at GSC and Managing Director at Speyside. “We believe that this will create a stronger overall business with an opportunity to drive synergies through the deployment of our portfolio value creation system.”

GSC President & CEO Dave Barrow thanks Mark Farrell, CFO, and Lynda Gaudreau, VP of Operations and Supply Chain, for their leadership regarding the deal, adding, “We are looking forward to welcoming the F&M team into the GSC family. The talented employees, fabulous product portfolio, and great technology will all contribute to an exciting future and help GSC to deliver on its strong growth mission.”

Rob Soiferman, VP Sales, continued, “Adding the home storage assortment from F&M to the hardware products from GSC allows us to offer a complete assortment and meet all customer's needs.”

“We see the bolt-on acquisition of GSC to F&M as an excellent opportunity to accelerate our plans for that business,” concluded Nick Lardo, Director at GSC and Managing Director at Speyside.