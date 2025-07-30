Genox LyondellBasell New Material Co., Ltd., receives No Objection Letters from the FDA

LyondellBasell (LYB) and Genox Recycling’s joint plastics recycling venture, Genox LyondellBasell New Material Co., Ltd., (GXLYB), has received No Objection Letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The NOLs are in reference to the company’s recycled polypropylene (rPP) and recycled high-density polyethene (rHDPE) processes.

× Expand Genox LyondellBasell New Material Co., Ltd., Genox LyondellBasell New Material Co., Ltd., premises.

Receiving these NOLs proves that both processes meet safety and quality standards established by the FDA. This demonstrates the robustness of the company’s quality control systems, from raw materials sourcing to production and finished product testing.

“These two No Objection Letters are a strong endorsement of our recycling technology and products,” said Fu Limin, Vice President of Polyolefins China and Joint Venture Management at LYB, and Chairman of the Board of GXLYB. “The joint venture is part of our strategy to expand our circular polymer offerings in China. We will continue to provide local recycling solutions that help our customers and brand owners achieve their sustainability goals.”

Matthijs M. Beijk, Vice President of Feedstock and Mechanical Recycling EMEAI at LYB, added, “This achievement reflects our global commitment to sustainability. The development and application of the CirculenRecover product line enhances the value of recycled plastic waste and allows us to explore new opportunities in sustainable innovation. We will continue to promote the adoption of high-quality recycled materials across global markets.”

Applying these recycling processes

The company applies both recycling processes to produce CirculenRecover polymers that are made from plastic waste through mechanical recycling. Said polymers cover injection moulding, blow moulding, and extrusion applications. With the FDA NOL, the polymers can expand the company’s offering to allow customers to use recycled PP and PE in applications like bottles and caps in the personal care and cosmetics sectors.