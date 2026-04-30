Genpak has announced that it will close its Cedar City, UT, plant. The move is due to rising legislative bans on polystyrene foam products in neighbouring states. The plant is set to cease manufacturing operations by May 23, 2026, with the closure impacting 200 employees. Additional plant operations, including shipping finished products, cleaning the facility, and disassembling machines, will continue until the site closes in September.

× Expand Genpak Genpak closes its Cedar City plant

“Genpak realigned our manufacturing facilities to coincide with legislative changes and consumer demand,” said Jeff Hebert, President of Genpak. “Although we must pivot a sector of our operations, we are deeply grateful for the dedicated employees at our Cedar City manufacturing facility. They have been an essential part of our success, having served the community for over 30 years.”

Regarding the impacted employees, Hebert added, “Genpak is committed to aiding affected employees by providing severance packages, outplacement support, and benefits assistance.”

The legislative bans reflect the move towards more sustainable packaging solutions. With nearby states including California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, opting for such bans has led to the plant's closure.