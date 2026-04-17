Geon Performance Solutions has acquired the custom thermoplastic compounder, Arkadia Plastics, Inc. Geon’s medical division, Foster, LLC, will acquire Arkadia Plastics' formulations, raw materials, and global customer base. The move will expand Geon’s global reach as well as its TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) and TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) offerings, while also helping the company achieve its goal of offering various high-performance biomedical materials, technologies, and services to customers.

× Expand Geon Performance Solutions Geon Performance Solutions acquires Arkadia Plastics Inc

“Foster is deeply committed to advancing healthcare through specialised material solutions,” said Lary Acquarulo, Founder of Foster and Head of Strategy of Geon Medical. “We look forward to seeing how we can push the limits of what’s possible by leveraging the innovative TPU and TPE formulations that Arkadia mastered over the past two decades.”

Costas Georgopolous, Founder and President of Arkadia Plastics, added, “We are confident our customers will be in good hands, and we look forward to seeing how this acquisition broadens the material offerings for customers.”

In January 2025, Geon expanded its material offerings for the healthcare and medical markets when it acquired Foster Corporation. Today, the company’s medical division offers engineered products with key functionalities including radiopaque compounds, low-friction additives, antimicrobial and laser marking technologies.