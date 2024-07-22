Global Heat Transfer launches accredited training service for thermal fluid operation

Key Highlights:

As part of its commitment to improve safety when working with heat transfer systems, thermal fluid expert Global Heat Transfer has launched its training service as part of its Thermocare preventative maintenance offering. The training programme, which can be tailored for health and safety, environment, engineering and plant personnel across multiple industries, is now accredited by the Institute of Training and Occupational Learning (ITOL).

Global Heat Transfer now offers a comprehensive range of training packages to ensure that manufacturers know everything they need to maintain an efficient and safe production when working with thermal fluids. Depending on the needs of the company, Global Heat Transfer can deliver training as part of its maintenance programme, or as a stand-alone service, and can adapt the offering to the industry, such as food, chemical, pharmaceutical, recycling and plastics manufacturing.

The training sessions cover subjects including understanding heat transfer systems and thermal fluid, why thermal fluids degrade, looking at key steps such as when to sample, representative sampling and signs of degradation. Training also covers regulatory compliance on thermal fluid use and safety, such as the UKEX (formally the ATEX 137 directive that applies to EU countries), DSEAR 2002 and when working with consumables such as food or beverage, HACCP principles. The training can be tailored to anywhere in the world, accounting for local regulations.

“At Global Heat Transfer, our goal is not just to provide thermal fluids, but also to help engineers maintain productive and safe operations, and help manufacturers reduce their environmental impact,” said Clive Jones, managing director at Global Heat Transfer. “We’ve been working with thermal fluids for over 35 years and from this experience we believe that the better engineers understand their systems, the earlier they can detect issues and intervene. To ensure the training best meets the needs of each application, we conduct the training at the facility, starting with a tour of their system to understand the components, and ending in the heater room to apply what we’ve learnt to the specific system.”

During the training session, Global Heat Transfer engineers will tour the facility so that they can offer advice on the day-to-day management of thermal fluids. Training will cover insurance and legal requirements, routine and daily heat transfer system checks — including what, when and how — and thermal fluid supply, safe handling and correct storage.

As an ITOL certified course, engineers can be confident of the quality of training packages against international standards, and participants can reference training as part of their continued professional development (CPD). In addition to ITOL accreditation, Global Heat Transfer’s training is ISO9001 quality management certified. This certification showcases that the organisation meets the needs of customers and other stakeholders, while meeting statutory and regulatory requirements. Additionally, the training package is ISO14001 certified, which helps uphold environmental standards.