Goodfellow targets international expansion after opening a new production facility in the US. The company is investing over £1.5m into a 15,000-square-foot precision engineering centre located in Maryland, Columbia. The facility will strengthen Goodfellow’s micro machining and advanced materials capability within the US, reducing lead times and boosting its ability to support complex, high-volume programmes. Up to 20 new jobs will be created as part of the expansion.

× Expand Goodfellow Goodfellow invests over £1.5M into US advanced manufacturing hub

“This expansion reflects our commitment to production in the US, as well as providing an advanced global hub for our micromachining business,” said Simon Kenney, CEO of Goodfellow. “As Artificial Intelligence (AI), aerospace, and medical technologies push the boundaries of what's possible, we're investing in the capacity and capability to be a true manufacturing partner to companies shaping the future of these industries. With this investment comes a real opportunity to expand our export business, which accounts for 80% of annual sales.”

Goodfellow supplies over 170,000 different advanced metals, alloys, ceramics, polymers, compounds, and composites, serving thousands of customers worldwide. These customers operate across a variety of sectors including aerospace, medical, electronics, energy, and advanced technology. The company provides materials, precision micro-machining, and technical support that helps customers move innovations from research and development into full-scale production.

As part of its US expansion, the site has been equipped with state-of-the-art laser systems, allowing Goodfellow to operate at ultra-fine tolerances and with complex micro-scale components.

Kenney added, “This facility represents a significant investment in our global manufacturing footprint. It’s a statement of our confidence in the Goodfellow brand, our capabilities and in the future of precision engineering.”

“Goodfellow is exactly the type of advanced manufacturer we want to attract and cultivate in this region, and we welcome the additional investment into its new precision engineering centre,” concluded Lori Kleppin, Director of Membership and External Affairs at Howard County Chamber of Commerce. “The micro machining capabilities and advanced materials it provides will be essential for US industry looking to lead the world in electrification, medical products, AI and sustainable power generation. In addition to the investment, there will also be up to 20 new high-value jobs created, which is excellent news for the people of Columbia.”