Gravis has acquired the FIBCs, woven polypropylene bags, and BOPP woven bags distributor, Western Packaging Solutions. The company serves a wide range of industries across North America. As a result of the acquisition, Gravis is expanding its reach in the North American markets while also improving its capabilities in providing reliable, high-quality packaging solutions.

× Expand Gravis Gravis acquires Western Packaging Solutions

“This acquisition represents an important step in strengthening our position as North America’s leading provider of bulk transportation packaging by meaningfully expanding our Canadian footprint,” said Vishal Rao, CEO of Gravis.

Josh Sevy, Co-Founder of Western Packaging Solutions, added, “We’re proud of the platform we’ve built at Western Packaging Solutions and believe that partnering with Gravis positions the business well for its next phase of growth.”

Both companies’ customers should expect business as usual during and following the acquisition process.

About Western Packaging Solutions

Founded in 2015, Western Packaging Solutions is known for its high-quality products and global sourcing expertise, with the company supported by its team across Canada, the United States, and India. Western Packaging Solutions’ headquarters is located in Montreal, Canada.