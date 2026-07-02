Great Central Plastics expands its operations with the opening of a dedicated 1,200 sq. ft assembly facility, which is located alongside the main Woodford Halse site. The company’s second facility provides a clean, controlled environment for the post-moulding operations outside of its core mould shop.

× Expand Great Central Plastics Great Central Plastics opens its second facility

This facility brings together various services under one roof, including pad printing, hot tip foiling, part assembly, and bespoke packing requirements. By housing these operations separately, quality control can be maintained at all process stages. This also offers a more complete, end-to-end service to customers without the need for third parties.

This expansion milestone marks the company’s continued growth, with a significant investment in new injection moulding machinery, automation and material handling systems to follow. The company is facing an increasing demand for larger, more modern moulding machinery due to the growing popularity of its eco-friendly moulding work, as well as new projects and growing existing projects.