GreenPlast 2025 recap

GreenPlast 2025 came to an end last month with results in line with the company’s expectations. The sustainable plastics exhibition and conference drew 17,373 visitors, with the event boasting 200 exhibitors (75% Italian versus 25% international) with varying specialisms including raw material producers (22%), processors (18%), and machinery manufacturers (60%) from 19 countries.

The event’s turnout helped to further consolidate its visibility, helping Greenplast to establish itself within the sector’s trade fair and conference landscape. Feedback gathered by exhibitors indicates that the event was received positively, primarily due to the quality of contacts they made rather than quantity. Additionally, visitor profiles indicated that there is a “growing and concrete interest in sustainable solutions,” further proving the relevance of the event.

The international conference, “Shaping a Sustainable Future for Plastics,” which was coordinated by AMI – Applied Market Information and Promaplast, the event organiser, also received a “satisfactory” attendance. Bringing together experts and professionals from across the value chain, the conference allowed for the opportunity to reflect on the challenges and opportunities presented by the ecological transition.

About The Innovation Alliance

GreenPlast forms part of The Innovation Alliance, the cross-sector event which brings together four exhibitions under a singular vision. GreenPlast focuses on processing technologies for various materials including plastics, with a focus on sustainability. Whereas IPACK-IMA covers packaging and processing applications, Print4All encompasses printing and converting, and INTRALOGISTICA ITALIA specialises in warehouse logistics.

The recent edition attracted 108,458 professional visitors from 143 countries, with 1,857 exhibitors (39% of which came from 38 foreign nations). Designed to highlight the capabilities of capital goods technologies, this event confirmed its systemic vocation, demonstrating how combining multiple trade shows can generate value greater than the sum of its parts.

Looking ahead to the future, The Innovation Alliance is now entering a new phase. The individual participating exhibitions will follow their own timelines, aligning with the needs of their sector and its positioning within the international trade show calendar. This should allow each exhibition to improve its effectiveness and relevance, whilst maintaining its shared identity and unified vision.

