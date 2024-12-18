Guill launches 10-day extrusion tooling programme

Guill Tool has announced its 10-day program, which applies to eligible tips and dies that will be shipped within 10 business days of receiving the purchase order from the customer.

The company’s quality precision tips and dies have been manufactured in the U.S. for 62 years. All Guill extrusion tools are produced using certified and documented quality steel material specifically qualified for the polymer to be extruded. Furthermore, Guill designs tips and dies for any application the customer needs. These feature multi-lumen, stripe, multiple stripe, wire and cable, hose, pipe, tube, fiber optic, blown film, corrugated tube and profile. Dies include face seal, shouldered, snap together, floating, die plates, interchangeable die plate and custom dies. Available tips include single and multi-lumen, threaded style, snap together, fixed center shoulder, profile, tapered style and custom.

Eligible tips and dies for this program cannot be plated and must have a diameter less than 1.5” and a length less than 4.75.”