Guill Tool names Stephen Ovren as the new Sales Manager

Guill Tool is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Ovren as the company’s sales manager. The announcement was made by Chuck Paull, Chief Marketing Officer, at the company’s West Warwick, Rhode Island headquarters.

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Ovren obtained an M.B.A from the University of Miami Florida and his B.S. in Industrial Technology and Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Stout Polythetic.

Prior to Guill, Ovren was a Senior Business Consultant at GES/GRB Consulting and General Manager at ATW Companies. The former organization provides strategic partnership through team extension to the Submarine Industrial Base, while the latter is a supplier of precision tubing and fabricated metal components for the medical, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial and defense sectors.

On March 23, 2026, Ovren became the company’s Sales Manger for the Extrusion Division. His responsibilities include sales, marketing and customer service. In addition to spending time with his family, Ovren enjoys business, technology and music. His hobbies include sailing, boating, travelling and sports.

Commenting on this new hire, Paull said, “We’re thrilled to have Stephen on our team. His previous experiences in tubing as well as work in the submarine industry are an asset.”