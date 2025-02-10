Guill Tool appoints new sales representative firm

Guill Tool appointed a new sales representative firm: JCM Plastics Machinery. The plastics and rubber manufacturing equipment representative is located in Roswell, Georgia, and it covers the Southeastern U.S. territory.

Joseph Guigli, the company’s President/Owner, holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Vermont. After graduating, he started working at Davis Standard in Pawcatuck, Connecticut. For the next 17 years, Guigli held various positions within the company ranging from mechanical engineer, screw designer and product manager, to regional sales manager and then Vice President of sales for the North American aftermarket.

In North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, Guigli’s primary responsibility is to sell the extrusion product portfolio to existing and new customers. This includes “… providing these customers with the best buying experience possible from the time a project is kicked off until the customer is successfully using the equipment.”

When asked what he enjoys the most about working with Guill and his hopes regarding his role, Guigli said, “Guill has a strong name in the market, and they make a good product. I’m happy to be attaching my name and my company to Guill because of these reasons. I hope to bring my almost 20 years of industry experience to the customer base here in the Southeast.”