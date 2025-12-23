Guill Tool to introduce Unicam crosshead at MD&M West

Guill Tool is set to unveil its new Unicam cross head at the MD&M West show in Anaheim. The name derives from two of the extrusion tooling company’s most tried and true technologies: the Single-Point concentricity adjustment system and the Cam-Lock fastener-free assembly system. Attendees can watch demonstrations of the new solution at Booth 1628, where Jacob Marcure and Peter Leary will be on hand to answer questions.

On the front of the head, the new Universal Adjustment system offers the traditional 4-bolt method of concentricity adjustment or the Single-Point style of concentricity adjustment. Switching between the two can be achieved by simply removing the four locking bolts that hold the adjustment ring in place. For very fine adjustments, optional Micro-Adjust screws are available.

Unicam allows for faster changeover and disassembly for head cleaning and purging. This ensures increased run time and profits from the lines. Additionally, the design is available on most Guill heads for medical applications.

Also at the show, Guill Tool will be showcasing its unique reciprocal tubing head, which alters the internal profile during the extrusion process. This eliminates the need for welded sections of wound drain tubing. The company is also exhibiting its range of multi-layer and multi-lumen tubing heads, its diverse offering of medical tubing and profile heads, as well as its labs for rheology and test extrusion.