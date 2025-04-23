Gurit announces Intertronics as its new UK distributor

Gurit has announced that adhesives and dispensing specialist, Intertronics, will become its new UK distributor. The company will work to provide its high-performance, two-component BondPro Epoxy Adhesives. This solution is ideal for industries like automotive, construction, industrial, and transportation where strong and reliable bonding may be required.

× Expand Intertronics Intertronics to distribute Gurit’s BondPro Epoxy Adhesives.

Boasting various working and fixture times, BondPro epoxy adhesives can be chosen to meet specific application needs. This helps to ensure flexibility in manufacturing and during the assembly process. The solution is highly effective for bonding composites, metals, and dissimilar substrates, providing durable and resilient adhesion. Packaged in medmix MIXPAC greenLine cartridges made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) or post-industrial recycled (PIR) plastics, the adhesives are fully compatible with standard MIXPAC cartridge systems, including mixing nozzles and dispensing guns.

“We are proud to have been offered this opportunity by Gurit and impressed by the way they have applied years of experience and expertise of performance bonding in high-stress, high-load applications for wind energy and marine to this new range of epoxy adhesives for general industrial applications,” said Ben Swanson, Joint Managing Director at Intertronics. “Supply chain risk is something everyone is getting increasingly concerned about. As Gurit manufacture these adhesives on the Isle of Wight, and we stock them in our Oxfordshire warehouse, we are mitigating some of that concern. The MIXPAC greenLine cartridges from our friends at medmix add some sustainability benefits, which we also appreciate.”

The epoxies feature 1:1 and 2:1 mix ratios in user-friendly, side-by-side double syringe cartridges that can be used with manual or pneumatic dispense guns. With a selection of working times ranging from five to 140 minutes with non-sagging grades for vertical or uneven surfaces, the solution boasts a 14-month shelf life from the date of manufacture.