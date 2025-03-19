Haitian International achieves record-high annual results in 2024

Haitian International Holdings Limited (“Haitian International”, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates referred to as the “Group”; stock code: 1882) has announced record-high financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

× Expand Haitian UK

Sustained growth amid global challenges

Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, Haitian International achieved sales revenue of RMB 16,128.3 million, reflecting a 23.4% increase compared to the previous year.

Haitian International’s strategic market positioning contributed to robust growth in domestic and international markets. Domestic sales totalled RMB 10,112.3 million, a 27.7% increase year-on-year, driven by strong demand for consumer goods and home appliances in the first half of the year, followed by a recovery in the automotive sector in the second half.

Overseas, the company benefited from global supply chain restructuring and its well-established international presence, emphasising localised production, optimised logistics and improved supply chain resilience. As a result, international sales rose to RMB 6,016.0 million, up 16.8% year-on-year.

Growth was particularly strong in Southeast Asia, North America, and South America, where Haitian’s early investments in regional production and service networks provided a competitive advantage.

Product portfolio performance and market demand

The company’s injection moulding machine business grew by 23.8%, with total sales reaching RMB 15,405.1 million. Among the key product lines, the servo-hydraulic Mars and electrical Zhafir series saw strong demand, fueled by the rapid expansion of the consumer goods, home appliances, and electronics industries. The two-platen Jupiter series, designed for large-scale applications, continued to perform well, supported by the ongoing expansion of new energy vehicle production. In total, more than 53,000 units were delivered in 2024, representing a growth of 35.5 % compared to the previous year.

Sales of components and services also increased, reaching RMB 723.2 million, further strengthening Haitian’s long-term customer relationships. In response to rising market demand, the company will further accelerate R&D in smart manufacturing, automation, and energy-efficient solutions, integrating big data and IoT technologies to optimise production efficiency and sustainability. Looking ahead, Mr Zhang Bin, Executive Director and CEO of Haitian International, said that “in order to strengthen the cooperation between the Company and its customers, we will continue to provide customised solutions and value-added services to expand our markets from single-machine sales to overall solutions for deeper market penetration.”

Outlook

Haitian International remains committed to its long-term strategy, leveraging its technological advancements, global market strategy, and commitment to customer-driven solutions. The company is fostering a new generation of industry leaders by developing a young, globally oriented-management team and supporting international training programs to enhance expertise and leadership capabilities.

Domestically, technological innovation, green transformation, and new industrial developments will become key drivers of economic growth. Internationally, Haitian will strengthen its global footprint, with new factories in Japan and Serbia set to begin production in 2025, further enhancing regional supply chain efficiency and local market responsiveness.

By accelerating its digital transformation, implementing real-time production monitoring and smart manufacturing solutions, Haitian will enhance efficiency and cost control.