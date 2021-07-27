Half price online energy efficiency courses for plastics processors

× Expand bpf course

As more and more companies endeavour to reduce their carbon emissions, a new course designed to help plastics processors reduce their energy use has been released on PolymerCourses.com, the British Plastics Federation’s (BPF) eLearning platform. To celebrate the release, all courses on the platform are half price until 31 August.

Effective Energy Management for Plastics Processors is a CPD-approved course, designed to help improve and optimise the way energy is managed for any manufacturer of plastic products. The course content was developed by Dr Robin Kent, founder and managing director of Tangram Technology and a renowned expert in the field of energy management.

Part 1 provides essential background information on understanding and monitoring energy use, as well as covering core services like drying materials and the use of compressed air. Part 2 focuses on specific manufacturing processes such as blow moulding and injection moulding, so users can select one or multiple modules based on the processes used at the site(s) they work at. Upon completion, learners receive a certificate.

Commenting on the energy management courses, BPF Membership Services Director Stephen Hunt states:

As decarbonisation and striving towards net zero continues to grow in importance, so does optimising the way energy is managed. This course provides key insights into the many ways manufacturers can save energy, save money and reduce carbon emissions from their operations.

Effective Energy Management for Plastics Processors is designed for anyone with an interest in energy management and reducing overhead costs. Anyone with a role in operating or monitoring machinery may also benefit.

Released at the end of 2020, the BPF’s eLearning platform already has nearly 800 students enrolled and hundreds of certificates have been awarded. Effective Energy Management for Plastics Processors and all other courses are half price during the promotional period. All courses can be accessed at PolymerCourses.com.