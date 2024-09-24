Dyne Testing launches handheld test instrument for metal surface cleanliness

Key Highlights:

Dyne Testing, an Intertronics brand, presents the CleanoSpector, an instrument that provides contact-free cleanliness inspection and aids quality assurance of industrial cleaning processes. The CleanoSpector is a handheld, non-destructive inspection instrument specifically designed for measuring the cleanliness of manufactured metal parts to ensure surfaces are free of contaminants before the next stage of manufacturing.

The CleanoSpector measures organic contamination such as oil, grease, coolants, release agents, and cleaning fluid on metal surfaces. It is widely used on production lines, during field work, and in laboratories across industries including automotive, medical device manufacturing, and aerospace.

The instrument provides non-contact and non-destructive inspection of metal surfaces at the push of a button, detecting contamination on the metal’s surface by emitting focused UV light onto the surface and measuring the fluorescence from any organic compounds, with results displayed in the cleanliness degree of parts in percent. The higher the measured fluorescence’s intensity, the more intense the contamination, and the lower the displayed cleanliness.

“The CleanoSpector is suitable for use in the laboratory as well as for use around the manufacturing process,” said Alison Fox, Dyne Testing brand manager. “The instrument can work on metals, ceramics, and glass. It has various spacers that can provide easy measurement of different part shapes to ensure optimal focal length.”

The technology of fluorescence measurement using the CleanoSpector enables reliable monitoring and recording of part cleanliness after cleaning. In addition, as an initial check before cleaning, it can ensure that the degree of contamination of the parts remains within the permissible limits for which the cleaning process was specified and designed. Parameter deviations and cleaning system faults can be recognised in time and process reliability can be significantly increased. A software option provides computer control of the CleanoSpector and the recording and management of cleanliness measurement data.