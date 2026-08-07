Harboro Rubber completes management buy out with backing from HSBC UK

Harboro Rubber has completed a management buy-out (MBO) with the support of a seven-figure loan from HSBC UK.

× Expand harboro rubber

The funding has enabled current managing director Michael Fallis-Taylor to take full ownership as James Briggs steps back from the business, ending more than 130 years of family ownership. The move ensures the company remains in the hand of a trusted and experienced leadership team, while creating a strong platform for the future.

As part of its plans, Harboro Rubber will invest in research and development to expand its product range, including the iconic Dainite shoe sole brand. The business will also continue to modernise its operations through new technologies, lean manufacturing practices and a strengthened management team with specialist expertise, helping to drive greater efficiency and support future growth.

Following the completion of the MBO, the company expects to achieve annual turnover growth of 10% over the next five years, building on its longstanding heritage while exploring new opportunities for expansion.

Michael Fallis-Taylor, Managing Director at Harboro Rubber Co., said: “This marks an exciting new era for the business. Having spent the last eight years helping to shape its growth, I’ve seen first-hand the dedication of our people, strength of our partnerships and the reputation we’ve built. Taking ownership allows us to write the next chapter in a remarkable six-generation story, combining the heritage, craftsmanship and values that have stood the test of time with a bold vision for the future.”

Sophia Woods, Relationship Manager at HSBC UK, added: “It’s fantastic to support Harboro Rubber through this milestone moment. The business has an incredible 130-year history and it’s exciting to see that legacy being carried forward by a team that is passionate about its future. At HSBC UK, we’re committed to supporting local businesses with ambition and we’re looking forward to being part of the next stage of the Harboro story.”