HASCO Portuguesa celebrates opening its new facility

HASCO Portuguesa moved into its new, modern premises last month. The tool and mould making specialists, who have been present in the Portuguese market for 26 years, moved into the new facility at its Leiria site to offer its customers an enhanced service.

× Expand HASCO HASCO Portuguesa opens new site.

The facility’s inauguration ceremony was attended by various customers and business partners who have all had a hand in developing the Portuguese industry. Nuno Gomes, General Manager, leads the team that supports customers on-site with technical support, innovative and economical solutions, and customer service.

At the event, attendees could tour the new facility and find out more about the company’s future goals. During the event, HASCO conducted its award presentation for its HASCO Original Reference Partners. For the past eight years, the company has been recognising the loyalty of its customers who rely on its products. This year, around 40 companies were honoured.