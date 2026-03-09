HASCO simplifies designers’ work with revised CAD page

HASCO simplifies designers’ day-to-day work by bringing together its CAD services on a completely revised CAD page. Offering centralised, user-friendly access to CAD data, software overviews, and practical configuration aids, the new website section ensures efficient and consistent design processes.

All CAD data from HASCO’s portfolio can be downloaded, with the required STEP files downloadable and able to be integrated into the respective design environment. This will help to reduce the time and effort required for data procurement, resulting in a smooth CAD process. A clear overview quickly displays which CAD systems are supported by HASCO, with users able to see how HASCO components fit optimally into their existing processes.

Detailed instructions make product configuration easier, with users guided through a step-by-step process. Users are helped through the configuration process and instructed on how to adjust individual components. Additionally, the company introduces its configurable components, where installation spaces and CAD models can be individually adapted. This improves flexibility and creates the opportunity for new design possibilities.

The new CAD page creates a central platform for all CAD-related topics, working to: