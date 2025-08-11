Here's to the next 35!

As a family business, Floreeda was founded in 1990 by Alun and Jill Jones. They moved to Stockport, Greater Manchester, from Wales as teenagers and were looking to establish their own company.

Paul explains, “I joined the shop floor in 1993 and worked my way up through the ranks to become managing director in 2004. My sister Jaqui was enlisted in 2017 and followed a similar path to that of a finance and design director. We now lead the business, while Alun and Jill serve as Chairman and Board Director; it’s certainly a family affair!”

Throughout the years, the company has evolved to become a trusted acrylic manufacturer for organisations across sectors. This year, it celebrates 35 years of supplying quality products for retail displays, museums, galleries, events and exhibitions.

“My vision, combined with Jaqui’s creative flair, has enabled us to become a dynamic business that has innovation and creativity at its core. But family values have remained central to our growth.”

Strong staff retention is encouraged through a supportive and engaging culture. And the team is not afraid to get involved. The family is known for its hands-on approach and willingness to take on any role to ensure they meet clients’ expectations.

The printing milestones

Floreeda first started offering printing services in 2016. This was a strategic decision to ensure it could suit its clients’ ever-evolving needs. Since then, the company has invested in VersaUV S-Series flatbed printers to deliver versatile printing that goes beyond traditional colour print and substrates. Through the large capacity bed size, the team can manufacture prototypes, one-offs and large production runs. Since they started offering printing services, clients have included the likes of Selfridges, Toni & Guy, Schuh, and Haier Europe.

Alongside printing, Floreeda has also implemented new technology across the board. This includes large-area laser cutting and the use of Vision software to ensure the highest precision cuts. It also brought in CNC machinery for 100% accuracy.

35 years of acrylics

Paul says, “From the outset, we’ve never aspired to be the largest company, but the most reputable.” This thinking has led Floreeda through the past 35 years, and it will continue throughout the next. It has helped it be strong yet flexible, allowing it to endure the retail industry’s ongoing challenges and increased amounts of consumerism moving online.

So, what do the next 35 look like?

Paul answers, “Sustainability has certainly risen up the agenda for us. In the past couple of years, we have re-evaluated our operations and looked to grow our offering to prioritise sustainability.” One of Floreeda’s main focuses for 2025 is to expand its in-house recycling solution, which was launched a few years ago.

Paul concludes, “Turning 35 has certainly been a time for reflection and gratitude. We owe so much to our hard-working team, and they deserve to be celebrated, so here’s to the next 35!”