HEXPOL acquires one of Europe’s leading developers and manufacturers of high-quality thermoplastic compounds, Vipa Group. The Italian company has a fast-growing Wire & Cable segment, with the move set to strengthen HEXPOL's product portfolio and geographical reach in this area. The acquisition includes the entire Vipa Group, including the companies Vi.pa S.r.l. and Vi.pa Polimeri S.r.l.

× Expand HEXPOL HEXPOL acquires thermoplastic compound developer, Vipa Group

Vipa Group was founded in 1969 and has since developed into a specialty compounder with above market profitability. The Paolini family will support the transition to HEXPOL ownership during a period of 18 months, with current CEO, Nicola Vigolo, continuing to manage the company as a subsidiary within the HEXPOL structure. The operations include two well-invested production sites in Italy, as well as a state-of-the-art R&D centre.

“The acquisition of Vipa Group marks an important step in executing the growth strategy for the new business area Thermoplastic Compounding that was presented at our Capital Markets Day in November 2025. It also demonstrates our ambition to build a leading thermoplastics platform through both organic growth and acquisitions,” said Peter Rosén, acting CEO and CFO. “Vipa Group brings leading positions in Wire & Cable, strong material expertise and exposure to long-term structural growth drivers such as electrification and data centres.”.

Stefano Paolini, Chairman of the Board and member of the founding family of Vipa Group, added, “We are very pleased to have found a new industrial owner for Vipa Group that is committed to continuing our activities in the region while upholding our policy of sustainable development. HEXPOL has demonstrated deep knowledge about the business and a willingness to further invest and develop the Group our family has built over more than half a century. The Group’s heritage will continue, and our employees will be part of a group with a strong future.”