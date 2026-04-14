HEXPOL has brought its Thermoplastics and TPE companies together into one business area. This makes accessibility to material expertise easier for customers, while also accelerating R&D as well as regulatory and sustainable development projects. HEXPOL Thermoplastics will focus on delivering customer-specific materials and innovations for the future.

× Expand HEXPOL HEXPOL brings its Thermoplastics and TPE companies together

“We apply our materials know-how and decades of experience to help customers turn ideas into products,” said Jan Wikström, President of HEXPOL Thermoplastics. “Our thermoplastics business is growing, but the goal is not just scale. It is about improving material performance and pushing boundaries. We are meeting challenges with proven solutions tailored to application, technology and sustainability targets.”

HEXPOL operates 14 thermoplastics sites across America, China, and Europe, including:

Almaak International has two sites in Germany.

HEXPOL TPE has six sites in Sweden, the UK, Germany, China, and the US.

McCann Plastics has two sites in the US.

Piedmont Resin Supply in the US.

RheTech has three sites in the US.

The company’s portfolio covers 20+ thermoplastic materials groups, including:

Engineering Thermoplastics, including PA, PC, ABS, ASA, PBT and their blends.

Polyolefins, including glass, mineral and natural fibre reinforced PP and PE.

Colour masterbatch and performance additives.

Roto moulding compounds, alloys and pulverised powders.

Thermoplastic Elastomers based on TPS, TPO, TPV, TPU, TPC and soft PVC.

These materials are used in applications like mobility, infrastructure, energy, consumer, and medical. However, automotive and circularity are the focus. The companies are experienced in working with recycled materials, with the Almaak site operating in-house recycling. HEXPOL also supplies thermoplastic materials for sensitive applications, like medical devices, toys, and food contact. Prioritising safety, they comply with relevant regulations, select raw materials, and conduct robust testing.

Uniting both teams will allow the company to offer ready-tested material combinations for multi-component applications. Adding reinforcement (e.g., glass fibre or flame-retardant additives) can make bonding a challenge, while achieving adhesion with synchronised materials is even more difficult when using more recycled content. The new HEXPOL Thermoplastics organisation will ensure chemical compatibility and adhesion performance.

“I’m proud of the global team of thermoplastics specialists we are building. I believe this new organisation will benefit our customers. We have the experience to understand what’s needed, and the materials knowledge to challenge what’s possible,” concluded Jan Wikström, President of HEXPOL Thermoplastics.