Hi-Tech Mouldings Limited Wins 3M EMEA Supplier of the Year Award

Hi-Tech Mouldings Limited has been honoured with the 2020 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company’s contribution to improving 3M’s competitiveness.

This year, 3M recognised 13 suppliers, among thousands in its global supply base, for world class performance in providing products and/or services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on strategic spend, contract compliance, actions taken to improve 3M’s relevance and overall supplier performance (quality, delivery, responsiveness, cost, and technology roadmaps).

“Winning this Award in the category for Covid response, supporting 3M with an increased demand for mouldings and assemblies throughout 2020, is a fantastic recognition of the commitment, dedication and hard work by our teams in the UK and Slovakia working around the clock. We are also grateful for the support of our suppliers and sub-contractors who enabled us to rise to meet the challenge of this unprecedented demand at a time of global challenge” said Peter Tyler, Group Managing Director of the Hi-Technology Group.

“We are exceptionally proud to be firstly nominated and to ultimately win this Award. As long-term supply partners to 3M our awareness of their standards and processes enabled us to ramp up in a very short space of time to meet 3M’s needs in terms of quality and delivery and to enable them to meet the needs of their customers.”

“2020 has been unprecedented in many dimensions. Pandemic, environmental, human rights … whatever the challenges, the 3M team remained focused on an optimal customer satisfaction” said Ivan Donzelot, Senior Vice President, 3M EMEA Manufacturing & Supply Chain. “Working in full partnership with our suppliers was even more critical. Together, we managed to successfully navigate through an unpredictable environment full of constraints, global shortages and Force Majeure. And together we became proficient at prioritisation, allocation, dual sourcing, flexibility and fast tracking. Day after day, we have been able to maintain our operational excellence to serve our customers. This would not have been possible without the outstanding engagement of our suppliers and the excellent collaboration during times of crisis. For that reason, the 2020 supplier of the year award has a special meaning and it is therefore with the highest respect and pleasure that 3M is recognising the very best among its respected partners"