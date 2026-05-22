Hoffer Plastics welcomes Dan Clark as Director of manufacturin

Hoffer Plastics has announced the hiring of Dan Clark as Director of Manufacturing. In this role, he’ll lead manufacturing operations, driving improvements in production efficiency, process development, tool launch processes and overall equipment effectiveness.

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With his addition, Hoffer adds a manufacturing executive with more than 30 years of experience in scientific injection moulding, enterprise manufacturing strategy, sales, training and continuous improvement.

"Dan is already making an impact by enhancing processes, solving complex production challenges and championing a culture rooted in learning and continuous improvement," said Jeff Klabunde, Vice President of Operations at Hoffer Plastics. “In his first few weeks here, he has already made several noticeable improvements including decreasing the cycle time for a critical tool by nearly 30%. These kinds of efficiency optimisations are exactly why Dan is the perfect fit for this role.”

Clark most recently served as manufacturing and technology manager at an Illinois-based contract manufacturing firm where he oversaw all aspects of manufacturing operations, developed and launched a comprehensive apprenticeship program and spearheaded several continuous improvement initiatives.

As a Master Molder and certified trainer through RJG, he specialises in Decoupled Molding, Scientific Molding and Process Control. Through hands-on training and mentorship, Clark will strengthen Hoffer’s technical capabilities at a time when deep manufacturing knowledge is in high demand. His experience as a consultant and trainer will translate directly to Hoffer, where he’ll empower teams to solve complex problems through real-world application.

Serving as a national sales manager in a prior role gives Clark a unique perspective on how production decisions impact customers and end users. This knowledge connects frontline teams to the broader purpose of their work and ensures manufacturing decisions align with customer needs.

Clark joins Hoffer at a pivotal time as the company continues to invest in advanced manufacturing, automation and employee development. He takes a proactive approach, leveraging data, simulation and scientific principles to prevent issues before production begins. This mindset extends to his leadership style, which combines hands-on teaching and coaching to build deeper technical understanding across the team. He is known for leading from the floor, actively engaging with teams, processes and machines to solve problems in real time.

“Education is the foundation of everything we do,” said Clark. “If people don’t have the knowledge, they can’t improve. And even if they do have the knowledge, they need the tools, time and training to apply it. That’s where real transformation happens, and where we can translate knowledge into more consistent processes, stronger performance and better results for Hoffer’s customers.”As a passionate advocate for education, Clark is working with his team to expand existing apprenticeships and implement scalable training programs at Hoffer. Efforts like these are critical as manufacturers continue navigating ongoing labor shortages and an aging workforce.

Clark emphasises continuous improvement and education as key drivers of competitive advantage. His approach includes developing the next generation of manufacturing talent while enabling current employees to focus on increasingly complex tasks through greater automation on the shop floor.

Together, these efforts strengthen Hoffer’s ability to advance manufacturing performance, improve process control and increase efficiency while delivering consistent, high-quality results for customers.