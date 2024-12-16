Hoffer Plastics welcomes Hannah Mooberry as environmental & sustainability specialist

Hoffer Plastics announces the appointment of Hannah Mooberry as its new Environmental & Sustainability Specialist. This strategic hire reinforces the company’s long-term vision and commitment to sustainability.

Hannah is a recent graduate of Northern Illinois University in environmental studies and policy, bringing a fresh perspective and a strong academic foundation to this role. She will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive sustainability strategies including:

Partnering with Hoffer’s Focused Factories to implement a reuse, regrind resins program to reduce plastics going to landfills.

Developing a comprehensive carbon emissions calculator to evaluate waste, electricity, water consumption, upstream and downstream distribution, and transportation to inform emission reduction goals.

Collaborating with internal teams to pursue ISO 14001 certification to drive additional reductions in environmental impact.

Enhancing product recyclability and promoting circular economy principles in partnership with engineering and manufacturing.

Staying apprised of industry trends and regulatory requirements to ensure compliance through product innovation and operational enhancements.

"I'm excited to join Hoffer Plastics as its first-ever Environmental & Sustainability Specialist to directly contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Mooberry. “I'm eager to work with the entire team to implement innovative solutions and develop strategies for reducing carbon emissions. It's a privilege to be part of a company that prioritizes sustainability and continuous improvement while maintaining such high standards of excellence."

“Adding this role is an important step in achieving the long-term sustainability goals set into motion by the first generation of Hoffer Plastics leadership,” said Charlotte Hoffer Canning, Co-CEO at Hoffer Plastics. “We know the critical role plastics manufacturers play in protecting the environment. It’s why we’ve been committed to sustainability from day one. Hannah’s dedicated focus on sustainability will allow us to uplevel our efforts even faster. She is already collecting and analyzing new data that will inform our strategic initiatives to reduce our overall environmental impact well into the future.”