Holcim UK acquires Thames Materials Limited

Holcim UK acquires construction waste management company, Thames Materials Limited. The move will reinforce the company’s position in the recycling and construction demolition materials (CDM) sector in London and the surrounding areas. This is a key pillar of Holcim UK’s growth strategy.

Established in 1995, Thames Materials is now a leading independent company in its field. Employing 90 people with a fleet of 62 vehicles, the company’s head office is in Uxbridge. Whereas the recycling operations are conducted from a 12-acre facility in Harefield, which has seen its annual permitted processing capacity increase to 750,000 tonnes.

Thames Materials specialises in the removal, haulage, and recycling of waste from construction sites across London and surrounding counties. When material has little recycling potential, it is redirected into land restoration projects. With only 5% of material diverted to landfill, the acquisition further strengthens Holcim’s commitment to the UK’s circular economy.

“I am very pleased to announce the acquisition of Thames Materials and feel that it’s really exciting for them to be joining Holcim. It strengthens our footprint in the London construction market and aligns with our ambition of making sustainable construction a reality as we work towards becoming the leading UK provider of sustainable solutions,” said Lee Sleight, CEO of Holcim UK. “We only have one planet. Now, more than ever, we must ensure we prolong the life of our natural resources and look to build new from old as much as possible. Thames also has a great synergy with our existing recycling and construction demolition materials business in the East of London, and the acquisition will allow us to develop our services and expand to support the move to a more circular economy, especially with the need for greater use of recycled or reused materials in projects within the capital. By 2030, we have set ourselves a target to process 6.5 million tonnes of CDM annually.”

Martin Clarke, Managing Director of Thames Materials, added, “We’re really looking forward to taking the business forward with Holcim UK and harnessing their expertise and networks. This move allows us to continue our growth trajectory and expand both our capacity and our offering. Holcim is a market leader in the UK and internationally with a clearly articulated vision for circularity and sustainability, and we are excited to be a part of that.”