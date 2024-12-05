How composites are advancing wide diameter tube development

With a projected value of $145 billion by 2030, the large diameter pipe market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising investments in water management and infrastructure renewal. However, the applications of wide diameter tubes extend beyond these projects.

Wide diameter tubes have a diameter of over 100mm and are designed to handle many industrial applications due to their robust size and strength. These tubes are engineered to support substantial loads and resist external forces, making them crucial for projects that demand structural integrity.

In the construction sector, wide diameter tubes serve multiple functions, such as structural supports, utility poles, and fender systems in marina construction. In the oil and gas industry, these tubes are used as pipelines, effectively managing high pressure and flow rates associated with transporting fluids over long distances. They also play a vital role in robotics and military applications, used in large-scale masts and antennas.

Why pultruded composites?

Composite materials, such as carbon fiber and fiberglass, provide substantial benefits over traditional materials for wide-diameter tubes, particularly when manufactured using the pultrusion method.

This continuous production process involves drawing reinforcing fibers, such as glass or carbon, through a resin matrix and curing them in a heated die to create lightweight, durable profiles with exceptional precision. Pultrusion significantly reduces material waste and ensures consistent quality, making it an efficient and reliable solution for producing high-performance tubes.

Composites also excel in corrosion resistance. In harsh marine environments, where wide diameter tubes might serve as structural support for piers, composites can have a service life that surpasses that of traditional materials like wood or steel, which can begin to corrode within five to ten years.

While building standards and codes account for the expected durability of these materials, composites can offer a longer lifespan.

Future applications

The role of wide diameter composite tubes is set to expand significantly as demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions grows. Their high strength-to-weight ratio makes them ideal for applications such as pedestrian bridge supports or in the rehabilitation of existing structures, offering a durable and low-maintenance alternative to traditional materials.

In robotics, the use of wide diameter tubes in large-scale manipulators is also expected to increase, with composites enabling the creation of lightweight yet robust structures. Similarly, in aerospace, these tubes could become integral to support structures for aircraft and spacecraft, contributing to weight reduction while maintaining strength.