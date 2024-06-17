Huntsman inaugurates new innovation centre in Tienen, Belgium

Key Highlights:

Huntsman Corporation officially opened a new innovation centre in Tienen, Belgium on June 13, 2024, strengthening its R&D capabilities.

The new 11,000-square-metre facility comprises a world-scale analytical laboratory; two machine halls; and fully equipped and automated product testing facilities.

Both assets boost Huntsman's ability to perform the entire product innovation journey from formulation at lab scale through to the manufacture of novel systems.

Huntsman Opening of Huntsman's new innovation centre in Tienen, Belgium.

Huntsman Corporation officially opened a new innovation centre in Tienen, Belgium on June 13, 2024, strengthening its research and development (R&D) capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to its customers in the region.

The new 11,000-square-metre facility comprises a world-scale analytical laboratory; two machine halls; and fully equipped and automated product testing facilities. Together, these assets boost Huntsman's ability to perform the entire product innovation journey from the formulation of initial ideas at lab scale through to the manufacture of novel systems and samples ready for customers to trial.

The innovation centre is home to more than 100 scientists from the company's Polyurethanes and Performance Products businesses and will support the application of Huntsman technologies in key markets, including adhesives, coatings and sealants; automotive; elastomers; energy; furniture and bedding, and insulation.

The inauguration event, which was attended by more than 100 customers, suppliers, the mayor of Tienen and business partners, included presentations from Huntsman's chairman and chief executive officer Peter Huntsman, and Tony Hankins, president of Huntsman's Polyurethanes business. It also included a tour of the facility and live R&D demonstrations, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Today marks a significant milestone as we officially open the doors to our new European innovation centre, a facility dedicated to creativity, collaboration and progress," Huntsman said. "We already have a rich legacy of innovation in Belgium. This centre reflects our continuing commitment to exploring new ideas and turning imaginative concepts into practical solutions that can make a positive impact in the world."

Hankins further commented: "Fitted with the very latest equipment and staffed by some of the best scientists in the world, our Tienen site is a place where innovation can thrive, and where we can find new meaningful ways for our chemistries to address the sustainability challenges of tomorrow."