Huntsman Polyurethanes secures ISCC+ Certification for TPU production sites

Huntsman announced that its Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) manufacturing sites in Jinshan, China, and Osnabrück, Germany, have successfully secured ISCC+ Certification – the globally recognised standard for sustainability and traceability in supply chains.

This achievement enables Huntsman to offer mass balance certified products from its world-class TPU product lines, supporting its customers’ sustainability ambitions.

ISCC+ is a globally recognised, voluntary standard. It's designed for companies involved in the production of recycled and/or bio-based products and ensures full traceability at all points of a product’s production. The mass balance attribution approach is one type of methodology used by ISCC+. This chain-of-custody model makes it possible to track the amount and sustainability characteristics of recycled and/or bio-based material in the value chain and attribute it to specific products based on verifiable bookkeeping.

Michael Quinn, Vice President, Global Elastomers at Huntsman Polyurethanes, said: “We are extremely proud that our Jinshan and Osnabrück sites have joined Huntsman’s Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and Wilton, UK sites in earning ISCC+ Certification. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to supporting the transition to circular economy principles. Securing ISCC+ Certification requires meticulous scrutiny of supply chain practices, sustainability measures, and compliance with rigorous environmental, social, and traceability standards. Congratulations to our associates who have worked tirelessly to achieve this accreditation.”

Huntsman Polyurethanes sites in Rotterdam and Wilton have been ISCC+ Certified since 2023.