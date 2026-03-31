Husco has announced that it is set to acquire Mayfair Plastics, Inc. The engineering company boasts injection moulding capabilities for the automotive and transportation industries. Husco has been a customer of Mayfair Plastics since 2021, with the pair collaborating on plastic moulding solutions for transmission solenoids.

× Expand Husco Husco acquires Mayfair Plastics

“Plastic components are becoming much more prevalent in the systems used by our customers to transform vehicles into advanced, connected instruments,” said Todd Zakreski, President of Husco’s Automotive division. “Now with Mayfair Plastics – a team we know well and have worked with for years – Husco will offer a highly competent, US-based plastics design and manufacturing capability to directly deliver the USMCA-compliant solutions our customers are seeking. This represents an exciting growth opportunity for Husco, and we look forward to welcoming the Mayfair Plastics team on board.”

As part of Husco, Mayfair Plastics will maintain its manufacturing facility in Gaylord, Michigan, with all employees retained as part of the acquisition.

Scott Weir, President of Mayfair Plastics, added, “Husco and its leaders understand what we do, respect how we do it, and share our vision for excellence. Just as important, we share a similar culture grounded in intelligent risk-taking, unwavering commitment to quality and performance, and being a great place where people want to grow their careers and make a difference in their communities. Husco is a natural fit for us and presents our team with incredible opportunities for continued growth and impact.”

About Mayfair Plastics

Founded in 1952, Mayfair Plastics employs around 130 people, operates 77 moulding machines, and boasts over 85,000 sf of automated manufacturing space. The company manufactures plastic parts for the automotive industry, producing plastic solutions used in components including doors, locks, transmission solenoids, timing chains, and underbody clips.