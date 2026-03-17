Husky Technologies (Husky) has announced its appointment of Tracy Cordes as its new President, Service. Cordes replaces Tony Black, who will retire after over five years of service, effective March 31, 2026. To help with the transition period, Cordes assumed the role of President, Service, on February 16, 2026, and joined Husky’s Executive Leadership Team. Cordes brings extensive global leadership experience.

× Expand Husky Technologies Husky Technologies appoints Tracy Cordes as President of the Service organisation

“Tracy is a proven leader with deep expertise in service operations, transformation, and customer‑focused execution,” said Bradley Selleck, CEO of Husky. “Her expertise and collaborative leadership approach make her exceptionally well-suited to lead our Service organisation as we continue to evolve, innovate, and create long‑term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Black joined Husky in January 2020 and has helped strengthen the company’s global service organisation. During his tenure, he saw significant improvements in multiple areas, including:

Customer satisfaction.

Employee engagement.

Service performance.

Operational effectiveness.

He also helped develop a strong proactive culture of continuous improvement and service excellence, resulting in five consecutive years of growth.

Selleck continued, “Tony has made a lasting impact on Husky through his leadership, commitment, and focus on delivering value to our customers. We thank Tony for his significant contributions and commitment to serving our customers. We wish him continued success in his retirement.”

Black and Cordes will work together until the end of March to ease the transition process. The leadership change supports Husky’s long‑term focus on sustainable growth, operational strength, and customer service, with the company believing that a new leadership focus will build further value through service innovation and customer partnership, solidifying Husky’s market position while also prioritising innovation to drive execution and growth.

About Tracy Cordes

Most recently, Cordes served as Executive Director of Global Business Transformation, Commercial HVAC at Carrier Global Corporation, where she established and led a Global Transformation Management Office, driving strategic initiatives across a global structure. Previously, she has served as Executive Director of Global Service Operations, Commercial HVAC, where she led the consolidation and standardisation of global service operations. Additionally, Cordes has held senior leadership roles at Chubb Fire & Security, including Managing Director of Chubb UK, with full P&L responsibility.