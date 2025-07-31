HydroGraph launches its Compounding Partner Program

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HydroGraph) has launched its Compounding Partner Program. Designed to accelerate the adoption of its Fractal Graphene in thermoplastics, the program will establish a qualified network of plastic compounders with expertise in processing graphene-enhanced thermoplastic materials. Early partners are already piloting new formulations across the automotive and packaging sectors.

× Expand HydroGraph HydroGraph uses tensile testing machines (pictured) to validate the effectiveness of Fractal Graphene

HydroGraph’s new program aims to help the commercial-scale adoption of its turbostratic graphene material, Fractal Graphene. The material is manufactured using the company’s patented detonation synthesis technology. Program participants will undergo a qualification process to ensure they meet performance, quality, and consistency benchmarks.

“Establishing a select network of certified compounders allows HydroGraph to ensure consistent processing of Fractal Graphene at commercial scale,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO of HydroGraph. “This initiative provides end customers with a vetted supply chain for sourcing graphene-enhanced compounds with confidence.”

Once qualified, partners will receive technical support, knowledge, and business referrals for commercial opportunities. The program is specifically designed for compounders with advanced material capabilities, strong quality control systems, and a record of innovative product development.

“Through this program, HydroGraph is enabling commercial availability of high-performance thermoplastic compounds that incorporate graphene efficiently and reliably,” concluded Breure.

About Fractal Graphene

Fractal Graphene is characterised by its 99.8% carbon purity and consistent morphology. The materials’ fractal structure ensures performance at addition rates 10 to 100 times lower than conventional graphene nanoplatelets. As a result, customers could see reductions in material usage, cost, and environmental impact.

Unlike traditional forms of graphene, which require high loadings that could affect processability or material properties, Fractal Graphene ensures mechanical and electrical enhancements at ultra-low concentrations. Compared to traditional manufacturing approaches, HydroGraph’s production method operates with low energy and carbon intensity.