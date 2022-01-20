Ion Beam Applications (IBA), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, has announced it has signed a contract for the installation of an irradiation cross-linking solution using IBA’s Rhodotron technology with Mercury Plastics in Middlefield, Ohio, US.

× Expand via Shutterstock IBA and Mercury Plastics sign contract to install irradiation cross-linking solution

The solution will be used to enhance the properties of plastics, leading to several performance improvements, including mechanical and chemical resistance and durability, while ultimately providing a clean, safe and environmentally friendly approach.

Mercury has been operating an IBA Dynamitron electron beam (E-beam) processing plant since 1999, in which the use of IBA’s technology has allowed the company to develop extensive experience in cross-linking a variety of polymers using irradiation E-beam technology. The in-house facility has enabled Mercury to enhance the properties of these polymers, thereby developing unique materials, for the delivery of thermoplastic solutions to a variety of industries. The company is one of the few in North America to have a captive electron beam processing unit of this type.

Thomas Servais, Executive Vice President of IBA Industrial, said: "This new contract with Mercury Plastics demonstrates the versatility of our Rhodotron technology, which is shown to have a multitude of uses. For a broad range of polymers, the irradiation process is an alternative to chemical cross-linking. This makes the production and the use by the final consumer safe and environmentally friendly."

Jay Burnett, President of Mercury Plastics, added: "After more than 20 years of successful collaboration, we look forward to continuing our work with IBA. From previous experience with the Company’s Dynamitron technology, we have been truly impressed with the machine’s uptime, as well as the excellent maintenance services provided by the IBA team. Choosing the Rhodotron to expand our irradiation cross-linking production capabilities was an obvious choice, allowing us to support growth and innovation with our customers."