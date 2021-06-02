ICL Tech Ltd selected as finalist in the preeminent ‘Insider Made In Scotland’ 2021 Awards

Plastics manufacturer, ICL Tech Ltd, has been selected as a finalist in the preeminent ‘Insider Made In Scotland’ 2021 Awards. The Glasgow-based company is one of three finalists in the running to win ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ at an online awards ceremony on 10 June 2021.

Back for its fifth year, the Business Insider Made in Scotland Awards in partnership with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) champions all aspects of transformational discoveries and developments made in Scotland.

“We’re excited and honoured to be recognised by the ‘Made in Scotland’ awards alongside our fellow finalists whose businesses showcase some of the best and most innovative products and services designed and manufactured in Scotland,” said Andy Leaver, ICL Tech’s Head of Product Development.

“ICL Tech’s awards entry tells the story of our response to the change in our circumstances brought about by the pandemic. We were fortunate enough to quickly pivot our business to design and make volume quantities of essential PPE at-cost to support the NHS. Our team’s energy and determination to innovate and collaborate led to the creation of our TechPPE™ product range,” continued Andy Leaver.

“A common purpose, new products and markets, and a loyal customer base combined to make the last year a dynamic growth period for ICL Tech. As we seek to scale up in key markets, our focus is on developing sustainable polymer industry solutions through customer collaborations.”

In November 2020 ICL Tech won ‘COVID-19 outstanding response’ at the Scottish Excellence in Public Procurement GO Awards. The company also received a UK and European patent for its Digger Guard® cab protection system created for its customer Hitachi Construction Machinery.