Industrie Polieco – M.P.B. S.p.A. is set to acquire 100% of the share capital of The Compound Company B.V. (The Compound Company), a Dutch company that specialises in the production of technical compounds and grafted polymers. The move allows the company to integrate a highly specialised and high-performing company into its scope. The Compound Company boasts over 100 employees and is estimating a turnover of approximately €60 million in 2025.

× Expand Industrie Polieco Industrie Polieco acquires The Compound Company

The acquisition aligns with Industrie Polieco’s growth strategy, with The Compound Company expanding its international presence. Additionally, the move will strengthen its technological offering in the compounding products market.

“The entry of The Compound Company into the Polieco group is deeply strategic for us,” said Cavaliere Luigi Tonelli, Chairman of Industrie Polieco, “The Compound Company has developed an extraordinary product such as Yparex, that represents an excellence in the field of technical compounds, and has a highly qualified team with an operational structure in the Netherlands and Germany that will allow us to accelerate our transformation into a truly multinational company. The experience and expertise of the Dutch and German management team are really important to tackling international markets with ambition and solidity.”

About The Compound Company

The Dutch manufacturer specialises in high-performance polymer compounds and additives for various industries, including automotive, construction, medical, packaging, automotive, and solar. The Compound Company is known for developing customised solutions, which are reflected in its leading brands like Yparex (extrudable adhesive resins) and EcoForte (high-performance thermoplastic compounds).

The company also offers toll compounding services, like contract manufacturing, where the company blends base polymers with additives according to specific instructions, creating customised plastic materials. Flexibility and sustainability are at the heart of The Compound Company’s vision.

The transaction will also enable the development of industrial, operational and commercial synergies with its production capacity in the Netherlands and in Germany, complementing Industrie Polieco’s existing network, improving overall efficiency and optimising scale, R&D, purchasing, sales and logistics.