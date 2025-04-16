INEOS Inovyn highlights the importance of vinyl in global awards ceremony

INEOS Inovyn has announced the return of its Inovyn Awards. Held every three years to coincide with the ‘K Fair,’ the PVC specialist’s awards are designed to recognise sustainable and pioneering ideas while also showcasing the importance of vinyl to the industry. Entries for the awards are open until the 30th of May, with the award ceremony being held in Düsseldorf on the 9th of October.

The industry is currently facing increasing challenges from the growing geopolitical uncertainty. These issues are only highlighting the need for new technologies, strong leadership, and sustainable stewardship further.

“From medicine to construction, our industry delivers products that are essential for modern life,” said Geir Tuft, CEO of INEOS Inovyn. “These awards proudly celebrate ideas that are advancing new sustainable solutions, and at a time when Europe faces an increasingly challenging environment, we need strong examples of innovation and leadership. This year represents the Inovyn Awards' 9th anniversary, and I look forward to welcoming our outstanding finalists in October.”

The three Inovyn Awards categories:

Reaching Net Zero: Looking at examples of CO2 emissions reduction, energy efficiency, and renewable usage.

Circularity: Emphasising the integration of recycled content and recycling design.

Performance & Design: Focusing on product improvement and innovative designs.

Arnaud Valenduc, Business Director at INEOS Inovyn, added, “We are looking for brilliant examples of sustainability, innovation and challenging the status quo, that have the potential to make our industry stronger. Previous winners range from multinationals to academics, and these awards are an exciting opportunity to help grow small ideas into global solutions.”