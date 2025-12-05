INEOS announce its €250m investment programme to regenerate and modernise its cracker at Lavera as it aims to secure the future of one of France’s most important industrial sites and safeguard thousands of jobs. With the French Government’s backing and facilitated by BNP Paribas and ING, INEOS is hoping to improve reliability, boost efficiency, and cut emissions at the facility. This is the first phase of a wider regeneration plan set to strengthen Lavera’s long-term competitiveness and sustainability.

INEOS unveils its €250m regeneration investment programme

“France is showing real industrial leadership. The government understands that without a strong manufacturing base, Europe will falter. INEOS is investing in Lavera because we believe in the site, its people and its future, but Europe must wake up,” said Sir Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS Founder and Chairman. “High energy prices, over-regulation and punitive carbon costs are destroying its industrial backbone. If politicians want jobs, investment and energy security, they must create the conditions for industry to compete. It is as simple as that.”

Sébastien Martin, Minister Delegate for Industry, added, “With this €250 million investment, INEOS reaffirms its confidence in France’s industrial sector. Thanks to the support of the State, Lavera becomes the symbol of a nation that chooses to produce, innovate, and invest on its own soil. This is how we strengthen our independence, our competitiveness, and our jobs.”

Around 2,000 people are employed at the site directly, with over 10,000 more through its supply chain. It produces essential raw materials used across almost every manufacturing sector.

“This is a vital investment to support continued operations at Lavera, a vital part of the French and European economy,” said Rob Ingram, CEO of INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe. “It is about safeguarding jobs, improving performance, and cutting emissions. It’s a strong signal of INEOS’ commitment to France, and to keeping essential production in Europe.”