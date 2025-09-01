Ingersoll acquires Dave Barry Plastics

Ingersoll Rand Inc. has announced its acquisition of Dave Barry Plastics. The move helps the mission-critical flow creation, life science, and industrial solution provider expand its life sciences portfolio. Ingersoll’s acquisition aligns with the company’s growth plans, focusing on innovation, market expansion, and long-term value creation within the life sciences sector.

“The acquisition of Dave Barry Plastics reflects our commitment to expanding our portfolio with innovative, high-performance solutions,” said Vicente Reynal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ingersoll Rand. “Their expertise in custom plastic products for the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries will greatly enhance Ingersoll Rand’s life science capabilities. We are excited to welcome the Dave Barry Plastics team to Ingersoll Rand as we continue driving growth through purposeful, direct investments.”

By acquiring Dave Barry Plastics, Ingersoll has further demonstrated its ability to acquire family-owned businesses on a proprietary basis, driving strong relationships and cultivation efforts. Dave Barry Plastics will join the Life Sciences platform within the company’s Precision and Science Technologies (P&ST) segment.

About Dave Barry Plastics

The Ireland-based company designs and manufactures plastic product solutions for the life science and healthcare technology industries. Said products are often used in clean rooms and are designed to limit the risk of contamination during the manufacturing, packaging, and storage process.