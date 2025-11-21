Inline Plastics wins Sustainability in the Food Industry Award

Inline Plastics wins of the Sustainability in the Food Industry Award by The Shelby and Griffin Report. This highlights the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices that reduce environmental impact, support communities, and drive change in the food industry.

The Awards honour retailers, suppliers, wholesalers, distributors, and industry leaders who are promoting a greener future in the food retail, production, and distribution sectors. Inline Plastics has been recognised for its holistic sustainability efforts, especially its proprietary Reborn program. The initiative integrates the patented low-carbon DPET material with 10% post-consumer recycled content (rDPET) across all PET products and pre-qualifies them with How2Recycle. By limiting virgin plastic usage and simplifying recycling, this approach lessens environmental impact while also helping customers advance their sustainability goals.

“Sustainability isn’t just our mission,” said Carrie Cline, Senior Brand Manager at Inline Plastics. “It’s how we help our customers make a difference and support them in achieving their sustainability goals.”