Innova Engineered Plastics acquires PolyCraft Tech

Innova Engineered Plastics has announced its acquisition of speciality precision cast urethane enclosure and component manufacturer, PolyCraft Tech. The move expands the heavy gauge and single-use components for medical devices supplier’s design and manufacturing capabilities while strengthening its position on the West Coast.

“We are excited to welcome PolyCraft Tech to the Innova family,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Innova Engineered Plastics. “Their expertise in cast urethane allows us to offer even more comprehensive solutions—especially for customers who need fast, flexible, and technically demanding parts.”

Adam Cook, CIO of Culper Capital Partners, Innova’s private investment sponsor, added, “We are committed to supporting Innova’s organic and acquisition growth strategy. Our pipeline of complementary acquisition targets is robust, and we will continue to complete transactions that round out our offerings, provide scalability and create further opportunity for us to serve our customer base at the highest level.”

With this expanded footprint, the company will benefit from faster response times and increased production capacity, while also providing localised support for customers on the West Coast. Now, with the addition of PolyCraft Tech’s San Diego facility, Innova boasts three strategic locations:

A design and innovation hub in Shirley, MA.

A production facility in Mexicali, Mexico.

A specialised cast urethane centre in San Diego, CA.

About PolyCraft Tech

PolyCraft Tech provides Innova with over 25 years of experience in manufacturing precision cast urethane enclosures and components for a range of applications, like medical device enclosures, aerospace interior components, and 3D printed development prototypes. The company is particularly well-known for its engineering expertise, advanced tooling capabilities, and for low- to mid-volume production. Additionally, PolyCraft Tech’s core competencies align with Innova’s continued mission as a comprehensive plastics manufacturing partner that prioritises speed, quality, and innovation.