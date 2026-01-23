Innova Engineered Plastics has purchased key manufacturing assets from SSK in Mexicali, Mexico. Said assets include five injection moulding machines (ranging from 250 to 900 tons), an incremental 10,000 square feet of production space, and an improved electrical capacity.

× Expand Innova Innova purchases manufacturing assets from SSK

This investment enhances the company’s production capabilities in Mexico, ensuring Innova can meet the growing demand for engineered heavy-gauge plastic enclosure solutions across the medical device, life sciences, aerospace, defence, diagnostic and lab equipment, autonomous robots, data centres, and AI industries.

“We remain committed to investing in Innova’s growth,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Innova Engineered Plastics. “The additional machines and infrastructure provide us with greater flexibility and scale and increase our production footprint, allowing us to support our customers with faster turnaround times and expanded capacity.”

Innova has also strengthened its manufacturing capacity by growing its global network of facilities. Today, Innova operates in three strategic locations: